Brandin Podziemski, Amen Thompson, Alperen Şengün, and Anthony Edwards are just four of the 10 bright young stars featured below. (Ellen Schmidt/Eakin Howard/Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images)



NBA superstars LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Chris Paul are — presumably — not far from retirement. Filling their shoes are stars still in their prime: Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Dončić.

Let’s look today at the next group coming up, and focus on impact on winning.

Here are the 10 players under 25 years old that I have the most confidence will play high-impact NBA basketball over the next decade.