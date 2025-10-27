🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

Elliott Vanskike
5h

"Call my views extreme, but I think gambling has almost exclusively negative effects on society. Legalized sports betting isn’t any better, as it correlates with a rise in bankruptcies and a decrease in credit scores."

Those shouldn't be extreme and they aren't even views: that gambling is corrosive of society and tantamount to a tax on poor people who participate are facts. You don't even need to accept that gambling is actually addictive to arrive at the conclusion that it's baneful.

Ray Cornwall
4h

I'm with everyone who wishes that gambling would go away. But realize that if you do that, the activity of gambling doesn't go away- much of that money will just go to illegal organized crime.

I think any half-aware NBA fan knows that there was always gambling in the NBA behind the scenes, but we were always made to believe that the card games on the plane didn't affect the product on the court. These recent scandals threaten the integrity of the game. If Silver doesn't come down hard on those who participated, then he risks being replaced when the next scandals inevitably happen.

Is it hypocritical for the league to come down on players who gamble while accepting all that Hard Rock and FanDuel money? Sorta. But that's the reality of the business.

