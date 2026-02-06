🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The AI Architect's avatar
The AI Architect
1h

Love the range of perspectives here. The observation about pre-agency becoming the new norm is spot on tho, teams are basically treating the trade deadline like free agency 2.0 to lock down guys they cant afford otherwise. Back in 2022 I watched my team miss out on targets in actual free agency because everyone already had thier money locked up. Maybe thats why this deadline felt more impactful than July signings lately.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Royce Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture