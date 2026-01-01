Three of 2026’s main characters: Victor Wembanyama, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jalen Brunson. (G Fiume/Nick Cammett/Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

We asked 12 leading NBA voices on Substack:

What are you looking forward to?

Check out their answers and subscribe!

It is a l-o-n-g list.

No. 1 is the title race: Is Oklahoma City going to finally give us a repeat champion again for the first time since the dynastic Warriors of 2017 and 2018 ... or are we headed for an eighth different champion in a span of eight seasons for the very first time?

Yet there are so many other curiosities beyond, say, is this finally the Knicks’ year? What happens with expansion? Who gets the top three picks in May’s AJ Dybantsa/Darryn Peterson/Cam Boozer draft lottery? What happens with Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future? And LeBron James’ future? And next month’s trade deadline ... we can indeed say next month because it’s January now! What happens with the Aspiration investigation and the federal gambling probe?

This answer is obviously way too long and, like I said, I could easily keep going and going.

Subscribe to The Stein Line

Portland’s NBA franchise feels like one of those mattress stores right now. The Blazers should throw a sign over Moda Center announcing “UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP!!”

I’m not alone in wondering what Tom Dundon’s group might do for a franchise that has felt rudderless operating under the guidance of a trustee. How much will Damian Lillard have left when he rehabs? What did Dundon learn in operating an NHL franchise that he can employ in the NBA? Is there hope in Portland?

When Dundon’s group made the offer to buy the franchise, Mark Cuban told me: “He’s a basketball junkie, super smart, a great business operator, and really wants to win. I’ve known him forever; he will do what he can to bring Blazer fans another ring.”

Let’s go. Love to see it in action. The deal is supposed to be approved in the first quarter of 2026, and I’ve reported that the full ownership transition and sale to Dundon’s group is expected to take several years in stages. Clearly, he didn’t have the whole $4.25 billion in his bank account. While we wait, I’m looking forward to seeing Portland operate under new leadership and with some fresh vision.

Subscribe to Bald Faced Truth

This season has given us so much already but I’m most excited about the new level of parity it’s brought. Yes, we’ve had seven different champions in seven seasons for the first time in league history, but this season, it’s felt like anyone can beat anyone on any given night.

The Celtics are third in the East in what should have been a lost season. The Nets were 7-4 in December. The Spurs have beat the Thunder THREE TIMES. We’re building up to an incredible postseason.

Subscribe to Keerthika Uthayakumar

I’m looking forward to seeing which teams can get healthy and emerge from the middle of the pack in both conferences. So many front offices are too clouded in their decision making when it comes to buying their way into further contention or selling for ping pong balls that we’re experiencing a bit of stasis on the trade market right now.

January, loaded with roughly 15 games per team, should finally give franchises — and fans alike — the answers we’ve been looking for.

Subscribe to The Stein Line

DEEEETROIT BASKETBALL — the Pistons in the playoffs!

The league is obviously better when every team is healthy, but the league is really humming when Detroit is competitive.

I can’t quite articulate (also because I’m currently out with pals counting down to 2026) how much I’m looking forward to watching Cade Cunningham hypnotize defenders in the ECF with his snakey, destabilizing step.

Subscribe to BASKETBALL FEELINGS

The NBA feels pretty wide open right now. The Thunder are still the favorites, but they look beatable now. Maybe it’s only the Spurs who have the key, but it no longer feels inevitable that we’ll be watching Oklahoma City go back-to-back.

Combine that with a very wide-open Eastern Conference, and we should have a really fun run from the trade deadline (who will make a league-altering deal?) through the Finals.

Subscribe to The Basketball Bulletin

In 2026, I am most looking forward to the return of rivalries. Seeing the Spurs defiantly challenge the Thunder’s dominance with three straight wins was a perfect preview.

The league is at its best when teams not only refuse to back down, but genuinely despise each other. Here's to more battles fueled by animosity.

Subscribe to In The N.O.

First, I hope the Lakers complete the transition from the LeBron era to the Luka era gracefully.

The next step is using the two transaction windows in 2026 to build a solid, coherent base around Luka. I don’t think a full overhaul or immediate contention is realistic, but by the end of the year there needs to be a clear vision, with a defined 3-4 player foundation and a recognizable future identity.

Finding one piece at the deadline that could become part of that foundation, and help establish some continuity, would be an unexpected but significant bonus.

Subscribe to digginbasketball

I'm looking forward to seeing a playoff series between the Thunder and the Spurs in 2026. The last three games have opened up the possibility that the Thunder have found an unfavorable matchup, something that seemed unlikely beyond the walking mismatch that is Nikola Jokić.

Plus, the fans seems to have taken a special interest in that rivalry, with great viewership numbers on Christmas Day, which shows that big markets aren't necessary to attract public attention.

Subscribe to NBA con Contexto

I’m eager to see the return of Jayson Tatum and how that impacts the way the Celtics operate. They’ve been overachieving with him sidelined, and his return will have ramifications for the trio of young forwards who are all impressing — while also affecting the role of Jaylen Brown.

Building on that, it will be great to see Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Dejounte Murray return, too. There are too many great players sidelined to start the year.

Subscribe to The Celtics Chronicle

I would say “the Kawhi Leonard scandal gets resolved,” but seeing as my confidence in that is waning, I’d point to the insane, non-OKC Western Conference parity race.

The Spurs, Nuggets (with no Nikola Jokić for now, sadly), Rockets, Lakers, and Timberwolves are all within 2.5 games of each other, the Suns are two games from a top-4 seed, and even the 8th-ranked Warriors have a real shot at a top-5 seed. The 2 through 8 spots are a gladiatorial bloodbath — are you not entertained?

Subscribe to JSuttHoops

The February trade deadline could be an explosive one, especially if Giannis — whose Bucks are 4.5 games outside a secure playoff spot — decides to ask for a trade.

I’m also excited for the Western Conference playoff race. With injuries to Nikola Jokić and Victor Wembanyama, we could have seven teams in a virtual tie. A single win could make the difference between being a top-4 seed or finding yourself in the Play-In Tournament.

Finally, I’m excited for the Eastern Conference playoffs, which should be an absolute slugfest, with many unexpected outcomes and multiple series going to seven games.

Subscribe to 🏀 5x5