🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

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Dan M's avatar
Dan M
30m

Why does Daryl Morey get a pass from the national media…???

Has never won anything

Constant drama

Consistent underachieving

Same with his owner Commander Josh…too occupied with his football team to care about the Sixers or his hockey team

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