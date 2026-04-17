🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

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John Steppling's avatar
John Steppling
Apr 18

First off., I have said from the start of the year that Orlando might well win the East. Pacers are taking a gap year....leaving Knicks, boston and cleveland. And of late i have had doubts. But last night was a significant statement win for the Magic. They are still the best defensive team in the east when locked in. Knicks cant win under mike brown. Cavs screwed the pooch trading garland for harden. WHY do so many sports writers want to apologize for harden? Look...beating bad teams in the regular season has no meaning. Stats have no meaning if you dont win post season, period. Harden wont do that for you. Darius Garland might. But never mind, the team to beat is not detroit, but boston. Boston has extraordinary player development. Hugo Gonzalez and baylor Scheierman, and Neemias Queta....amazing, really. Most pressure is on cleveland. 2nd most is New York. In the west its time to stop thinking KD has any value to winning. he does not. And Udoka is a very second tier coach as it turns out. Detroit is too young....cant hit threes....in post season that might come back to haunt you. In the west the pressure is on Denver I think. Dont wast the Jokic years. David Adelman is my coach of year. And i think the joker carries them. This is an improved roster....if peyton watson is back, its huge and if aarond gordon is healthy. If both happen, denver wins it all. SPurs are too young and the role players are overrated right now. OKC is obviously the team to beat. Some will depend on how many calls Shai gets. Oh....about houston....you know, undermanned lakers might surprise them. Im telling you.

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Dan M's avatar
Dan M
Apr 17

Why does Daryl Morey get a pass from the national media…???

Has never won anything

Constant drama

Consistent underachieving

Same with his owner Commander Josh…too occupied with his football team to care about the Sixers or his hockey team

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