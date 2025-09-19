🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

I think many of these takes are good, but Haberstroh's stands out to me as exceptional:

"... , I don’t want folks to lose sight of a revelation that Torre presented in the very first episode: that Aspiration never announced Kawhi Leonard’s groundbreaking endorsement deal ...

[possibly] the richest team-sponsor endorsement deal of its kind in the world of pro sports. And yet, Aspiration, a company in which Steve Ballmer, Clippers co-owner Dennis Wong and the LA Clippers reportedly invested $118 million, evidently didn’t want anyone to know about it. Why?"

That question "Why?" won't stop resonating.

Windhorst , Shelburne and Shams have held the company line. Good

thing Tim McMahon is out there as the voice of reason

