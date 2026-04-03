Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, and VJ Edgecombe (Sam Hodde/Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)



For this redraft, let’s assume the situation is similar to an actual draft: Bad teams come first, and they value upside potential, even if it means making the riskier pick at times.

What’s changed is we have more info now, based on each player’s first NBA season. We know who has passed the eye test. And we can look at their advanced metrics — especially for players who have dug themselves a hole that will be difficult to climb out of.

For example, if we had defensive concerns about a prospect before the draft, and his NBA metrics peg him as one of the worst defenders in the league now, a lot of our initial optimism goes out the window.

On the positive end of the spectrum, players whose upside was assumed to be hampered by their athleticism, but who are breaking through that glass ceiling, will get a boost.

Here’s how I see this year’s rookie class:

The new top 10