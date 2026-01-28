

Giannis Antetokounmpo appears ready to leave Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, the Bucks have managed to build a roster around Giannis that’s led — as we predicted — to lots of losses: Giannis’ frustration is evident in his frequent diatribes in recent weeks, including calling his teammates “selfish.”

I get it. Why should a top-5 player of this generation stand by while his contemporaries are competing for championships?

Given all of that, and with the trade deadline nine days away, below are my five favorite win-win Giannis trades.