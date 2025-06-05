Let’s take a closer look at the handiwork of Sam Presti (right), the architect of the NBA Finals favorites. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)



The Oklahoma City Thunder have the NBA’s youngest team and sixth-lowest payroll, and they own all their future first-round picks — and another seven first-rounders from other franchises.

For a team that just posted one of the greatest regular seasons in NBA history and is heavily favored to win the championship, OKC is in a uniquely good position — no team in NBA history has had a brighter future on paper.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti — the magician who’s put OKC in this position — has made hundreds of transactions during the past few years, just like any other GM. But many of his moves have shown more brilliance and foresight than most.

Let’s look at the maneuvers that I think have put the Thunder at the brink of an NBA title and given them such a bounty of possibilities going forward, including one questionable move whose impact is still to be determined.