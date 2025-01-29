Let’s talk about the players who deserve more recognition — the kind of undervalued players who really help teams win.

These players tend to …

🏀 Play good defense, often in ways that don’t fit into counting stats.

🏀 Move the ball or take immediate action when they have it.

🏀 Avoid needless turnovers.

🏀 Put the team first. You won't see them complaining to the referees while the play is still going, for instance.

We are using advanced stats — including my xRAPM metric — to determine how each player performs on a per-possession or per-minute basis. That helps us drill down to their actual quality of play.

And we’re including video clips for these five to demonstrate their special skill sets.