Brandin Podziemski and Derrick White (Thearon W. Henderson/Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

“The No-Stats All-Star” is a famous 2009 headline describing the hidden value of Shane Battier.

In the New York Times Magazine article by Michael Lewis, the author illuminated how Battier impacted NBA games very positively for his team without racking up big numbers. Instead of leading in the statistical categories we know best — points, rebounds, assists, etc. — Battier did a lot of “little” things on the court that are harder to measure.