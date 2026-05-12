AJ Dybantsa (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

AJ Dybantsa is the consensus No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, or at worst top three.

He’s got a unique combination of size and scoring ability, and the team that drafts him is likely to thrust him into a high-usage role almost immediately.

But my statistical draft model has doubts. While it agrees with the consensus that this is a very strong draft class, Dybantsa is seen as a very risky pick: He’s about twice as likely as Cam Boozer to become a bust.

Let’s look at some of Dybantsa’s stats — and historical comps — to understand why the model is skeptical.

What is a BUST?

And how many former high draft picks qualify?