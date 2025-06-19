Ace Bailey compares himself to Carmelo Anthony. (Ed Mulholland/Getty Images)

When I watched Ace Bailey play for Rutgers, I thought he was a very talented prospect, but one who definitely needed to be drafted by the right NBA team.

That conclusion has only been reinforced by all the news and controversy swirling around Bailey and his predraft decisions.

What does that all of that mean for his NBA future? Let’s get into it.

Bailey displayed perhaps the worst basketball instincts of this entire draft class, especially from the perspective of the modern-day NBA. His shot selection was absolutely one-of-a-kind horrendous, indicating a me-first playstyle — and showing he lacked the speed and handles to get to the basket.