Cameron Boozer over AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson? Yes, According to This Advanced Metric
RAPM shows which draft prospects helped their teams the most, which struggled to make a difference — and why Yaxel Lendeborg could be a difference-maker in the NBA
The 2026 NBA draft class is a strong one, especially when you look metrics based on box-score stats, such as BPM.
But what does lineup data tell us about this year’s class?
Who are the standouts? Whose rating seems like a big red flag?
Let’s dive in.