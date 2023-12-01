This NBA season spans 268 days — about nine months, from the NBA’s first media day to NBA Finals Game 7.

Nine months are a slog. Ask my wife, the mom of two girls. Even worse, my own mother had to wait three weeks past her due date for me to pop out. Sorry, Mom!

Speaking of overdue, the NBA finally decided to do something about its long, slow trudge around the calendar. The league realized that something new and exciting early in the season might do wonders to break up the monotony.

So far, the NBA’s In-Season Tournament looks like a good bet — a bet on narrative, and the power of building to a climax.

Creating a new climax

People say the NBA’s In-Season Tournament is about a lot of things:

For players and coaches: Money, pride, and a trip to Las Vegas.

For the NBA: Driving ratings and selling this event to TV and sponsors.

Yes.

But it’s also about breaking up the slog and having a new endpoint within the NBA calendar.

It’s about reaching a new climax — an emotional peak, with higher stakes and an outcome full of suspense — weeks before the NBA’s big Christmas Day slate, two months before the All-Star Game, and six months before the ultimate postseason peak. In theory, that’s what allows the players, the coaches, and the league itself to reach all those goals listed above.

Conspiracy theorists — a term which includes most of us sports fans at one time or another — sometimes say the NBA is scripted.

In this case, we are correct.

Think of the NBA season as a TV show. And just as a TV screenwriter will build multiple climaxes into a larger story, the NBA is writing excitement into its season. It’s creating new competition and a new champion — a new climax — out of thin air.

Fútbol = the pathfinder

Do soccer leagues and we fans like tournaments? Here are 137 pages full of “association football competitions” that say, yes, we love excitement and endpoints.

The NBA is hoping to follow in fútbol’s footsteps. Plenty of people have been skeptical that the NBA can do it — make fetch happen, that is — but I’ve seen an example of how it can work.

I’m in Nashville — which was, to everyone’s surprise, the center of the soccer universe for a telling moment this summer. When Lionel Messi and his Inter Miami CF team visited Nashville SC for the Leagues Cup final, tickets ran to more than $12,000. When I looked into the possibility of going, the cheapest seats were about $500.

Much of that explosion in demand was the frenzy over Messi, but it was also fueled by the chance for two MLS teams that didn’t exist five years ago to win a trophy that didn’t exist five years ago. All the excitement, all the headlines, all the highlights — those don’t happen without a midseason tourney.

Likewise, the NBA is experimenting with how to create gravity, how to draw attention to itself. And, so far, the league is demonstrating that when you put the iconic NBA logo on open competition, that has pull.

Better basketball might be good enough

For the tournament to “work,” the NBA does not need it to be the greatest event in the history of sports.

The key question is this: Is the tournament creating better basketball, more competition, and greater interest overall?

In other words, is the buildup to a climax creating the kind of excitement the NBA needs?

So far, the returns have been positive. Not only have many media members switched from skeptical to supportive as the tournament has moved toward the knockout rounds, but the teams and players have stepped up the intensity.

As Tom Haberstroh wrote, teams are approaching these games with unique strategies and playing their stars for big minutes. We haven’t heard “load management” and the In-Season Tournament in the same sentence very often.

NBA players want to win, and many have expressed enthusiasm about these games, the prize money, and the chance to advance to Vegas. The words “playoff atmosphere” are in heavy circulation.

Of course, not everyone’s thrilled. Some teams were eliminated quickly. Some players felt “weird” about running up the score to win a tiebreaker. Some folks don’t like the courts. Some fans probably don’t know what’s going on and don’t care. And that’s how everything goes — nothing is universally popular.

But to “work,” the tournament doesn’t have to appeal to every team, every player, or every fan. No, the bar is much lower. To have legs, the tournament needs to appeal more than regular-season games normally do to teams, players, and fans overall.

When the league announced the tournament in October, NBA EVP Joe Dumars explained the league’s thinking:

Everybody's not going to buy in right away. So that can't be the goal that everybody's going to buy in from day one. These things take time. And I think, as time goes on, I think you can build this up and people can really get into it.

In other words, the NBA thinks the tournament can create its own destiny.

And that’s where the idea of a climax works like a cheat code for the league. It creates a way for the NBA to win the narrative battle, and to get players, teams and fans to emotionally committed to the outcome.

So far … so good. Or good enough, anyway.

Maybe next week — the single-elimination games — will be a dud. Maybe the TV ratings will disappoint the league and discourage sponsors. Maybe someday the novelty will wear off and the IST will end up in the Bad Idea Hall of Fame.

But the NBA is betting on the power of an early-season climax. It’s betting that some of us want competition to peak in December and June more than we want to wait nine months to crown a single champion. Seems like a good bet so far.