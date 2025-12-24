Derik Queen (Harry How/Getty Images)



Derik Queen was a highly divisive college prospect — and he got a heavy set of expectations loaded onto his shoulders when the New Orleans Pelicans made a controversial trade to obtain him.

We’re now two months into the season, and Queen is third in the Rookie of the Year odds while playing a unique brand of basketball.

How is he busting through as a rookie? Has he found a special niche for himself? Is he really a “Baby Jokić”?

Let’s look at Queen’s chances of becoming an elite impact player, how he’s thriving so far, and what it all means for the Pelicans’ much-lambasted trade to acquire him: