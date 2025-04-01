Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper (G Fiume/Getty Images)



Twelve weeks before the NBA draft, the consensus is this: Cooper Flagg is the best prospect by far, followed by two players from the same college team: Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey of Rutgers.

Skeptics will immediately point out that Rutgers wasn't very successful, finishing with 15 wins and 17 losses — not a result you’d expect from a team with two elite prospects.

But Harper and Bailey didn’t have teammates who could provide much support or spacing, and the Rutgers coaching staff didn’t get very creative in terms of devising plays for its two freshmen stars.

On the other hand, Harper and Bailey aren't exactly flawless, either.

So what are NBA people seeing that makes them slot these players so high? Are these evaluations too rosy?

Let's dig in.

Dylan Harper