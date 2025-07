Devin Booker, Jalen Williams, and Paolo Banchero (Christian Petersen/Joshua Gateley/G Fiume/Getty Images)



NBA teams might be getting smarter, but they still have a tendency to shoot themselves in the foot.

Let’s rank the worst contracts of the summer β€” based on advanced metrics, aging effects, historical precedents and each team’s situation.

We’ll start with a four-time All-Star due to get more than $70 million per year while barely qualifying as a top-100 NBA player.