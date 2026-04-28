Sunday’s Cavs-Raps showdown was a big CMB game, and not for the first time in the series. (Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images)



I was very high on Collin Murray-Boyles, ranking him third on my final big board before the 2025 NBA draft.

His rookie season was a bit bumpy, however. An elbow injury and a recurring left thumb injury forced him to miss 25 games and presumably made shooting more difficult.

But in this Raptors-Cavaliers series — featuring multiple All-Stars — he looks like one of the best players on the court, despite being just 20 years young.

What’s the special sauce that makes this unique rookie so potent in the playoffs?