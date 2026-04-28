The 20-Year-Old Who Just Shut Down Donovan Mitchell
How this NBA rookie is wrecking the Cavs
I was very high on Collin Murray-Boyles, ranking him third on my final big board before the 2025 NBA draft.
His rookie season was a bit bumpy, however. An elbow injury and a recurring left thumb injury forced him to miss 25 games and presumably made shooting more difficult.
But in this Raptors-Cavaliers series — featuring multiple All-Stars — he looks like one of the best players on the court, despite being just 20 years young.
What’s the special sauce that makes this unique rookie so potent in the playoffs?