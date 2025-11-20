Surprise! Led by Devin Booker, the Suns have looked like one of the six best teams in the West. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Las Vegas put the over/under for this year’s Phoenix Suns at 29.5 wins.

That’s what happens when your team has been a big disappointment and you have an unknown coach, no true point guard and a questionable center rotation.

But 15 games in, the Suns are — according to point differential — playing like a 50-win team.

How is that possible? How high in the West can they rise, and which playoff contenders will they hold down in the standings?

Let’s dig in to answer these questions about the biggest surprise in the West.