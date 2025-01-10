How Good Is Jimmy Butler, Actually? Plus, Four Trades That Work
Lakers, Warriors, Bulls(!), and a darkhorse are among the potential trade partners for Miami
After weeks of rumors, claims, and counterclaims by Jimmy Butler, his agent, reporters, and the Miami Heat, now we know for sure: Jimmy wants out, and Miami is prepared to trade him.
This presents Pat Riley and the Heat with an incredibly difficult task: Trading a 35-year-old superstar who can opt out after the season.
Let’s break down several facets of this situation: How good Jimmy Butler still is, what the risks are of dealing for him, and what four concrete Jimmy Butler deals would look like.
How good is Jimmy Butler right now?
When evaluating whether Butler will actually help teams — and if so, how much — there are two very encouraging factors in his favor:
