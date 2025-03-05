The Luka Dončić trade will go down as one of the biggest blunders in sports history — it rolled together multiple mistakes by Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison, and we’ll cover some of those below.

But those aren’t the only mistakes GMs make. There are many different ways to screw up, whether your team is contending or rebuilding.

So I’m here to tell you what NOT to do if you find yourself in charge of an NBA franchise.

While mistakes come in many shapes and sizes — including the failure to establish a professional culture and look after the needs of the players — let's focus on the most glaring strategic errors:

The big mistakes any GM can make