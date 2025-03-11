One NBA team is absolutely crushing it against the spread this season.

But when you look closer, most of that hinges on whether one very specific guy is available: When he plays, his team has 29 wins and 14 losses against the spread. And if you extend the look-back window to last season, you see a similar pattern.

Even after I tell you the team, it might take seven guesses or more to identify that player, as he's fairly unassuming — until you look closely, which might be the entire point.

Enter our mystery man: