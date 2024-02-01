Is Austin Reaves Good? Or Should the Lakers Trade Him Now?
Is Reaves overrated, or is he the third star L.A. needs to contend again? Let's bring some facts to the situation
A week before the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are reported to be among the most active teams looking to upgrade. Naturally, in trade talks, other teams are interested in talented Lakers swingman Austin Reaves.
But Reaves is off the table, according to reports. Here’s how Lakers writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic put it: “Reaves isn’t technically untouchable, but he’s close.”
Does this make sense? Is Reaves that good? Or should the struggling Lakers be looking to upgrade with Reaves as trade bait?
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.