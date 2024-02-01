Will the LeBron James-Austin Reaves relationship factor into Reaves’ future? (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)



A week before the NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are reported to be among the most active teams looking to upgrade. Naturally, in trade talks, other teams are interested in talented Lakers swingman Austin Reaves.

But Reaves is off the table, according to reports. Here’s how Lakers writer Jovan Buha of The Athletic put it: “Reaves isn’t technically untouchable, but he’s close.”

Does this make sense? Is Reaves that good? Or should the struggling Lakers be looking to upgrade with Reaves as trade bait?