Karl-Anthony Towns and Victor Wembanyama (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



In Game 4, the New York Knicks pulled off the largest comeback in NBA Finals history — roaring back to shock the San Antonio Spurs after being down 29 points in the third quarter.

In a related story, Karl-Anthony Towns barely played in the first half due to foul trouble, and then played 18 minutes in the second half.

Towns is now +48 in the NBA Finals when he’s on the court, while the Knicks are -40 when he’s off, prompting this question:

Is he the very best center in the NBA to go against Victor Wembanyama?

In other words, is KAT the Wemby antidote?

Let’s answer those questions, and look at (a) how Towns is doing it and (b) which other centers are best equipped to give Wembanyama trouble.