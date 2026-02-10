College teammates Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel are 1-2 in the Rookie of the Year race. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)



The Charlotte Hornets have been the hottest team in the NBA, winning nine straight before falling in a contentious affair to the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

In calendar year 2026, the Hornets been the NBA’s second-best team by scoring margin, at 9.8 points per game.

And at the forefront of their success is the No. 4 pick in last June’s draft, Kon Knueppel.

Rookies usually don’t fare well in advanced metrics, but Knueppel is a breakout star at age 20.

What makes him a historically special rookie? Is he destined to be one of the elite players in the NBA?

And where does he rank among the greatest rookies of the past three decades?

Let’s get into it.