Lakers, Knicks, Rockets, or Nuggets: Who's in the Biggest Trouble?
Let's rank four higher seeds in terms of how much they should panic after four days of tense action, strange strategy and dubious officiating
The four teams under the spotlight today went into their series holding homecourt advantage — which they’ve already squandered.
Were the losses mere anomalies, or have we seen signs of major trouble?
Let’s rank these four teams — three of whom were betting favorites — in terms of how much difficulty they are in.