Wednesday’s big matchup: Warriors-Rockets Game 2. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)



The four teams under the spotlight today went into their series holding homecourt advantage β€” which they’ve already squandered.

Were the losses mere anomalies, or have we seen signs of major trouble?

Let’s rank these four teams β€” three of whom were betting favorites β€” in terms of how much difficulty they are in.