How Wemby’s Meditation Training Could Change the NBA
My experience with meditation, and what it says about Wemby's journey to the Shaolin Temple
Last year, Victor Wembanyama visited the Shaolin Temple in China for extensive training.
He was coming off a sophomore NBA season in which he had played just 46 games because of minor injuries followed by a more serious diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in his right shoulder that ended his season early.
The journey bore fruit. He went on to have his best season of his young career, improving at a pace we rarely see among players already so impactful. This past regular season, Wemby surpassed Nikola Jokić in NBA impact, as measured by xRAPM — a metric that had been dominated by the Serbian for half a decade before the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wemby.
What Wemby did there, and why it worked, is what this piece is about.
As someone who has practiced meditation for more than a decade, I can address these questions with some specificity:
What are the techniques that helped Wemby’s rapid ascent to the top of the NBA?
What are the benefits?
How can other NBA players — or any of us — take the same strides toward peak performance?