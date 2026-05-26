Victor Wembanyama, Game 6 of the 2026 Western Conference semifinals. (David Berding/Getty Images)



Last year, Victor Wembanyama visited the Shaolin Temple in China for extensive training.

He was coming off a sophomore NBA season in which he had played just 46 games because of minor injuries followed by a more serious diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot in his right shoulder that ended his season early.

The journey bore fruit. He went on to have his best season of his young career, improving at a pace we rarely see among players already so impactful. This past regular season, Wemby surpassed Nikola Jokić in NBA impact, as measured by xRAPM — a metric that had been dominated by the Serbian for half a decade before the rise of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Wemby.

What Wemby did there, and why it worked, is what this piece is about.

As someone who has practiced meditation for more than a decade, I can address these questions with some specificity: