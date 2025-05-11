Cooper Flagg and Kon Knueppel (background) should hear their names early on draft night. (Lance King/Getty Images)



A friendly warning: This ranking represents a rather raw version of my draft prospect evaluations.

So don’t be surprised to see players ranked a lot higher or lower than expected — my evaluation system has been successful in producing results well outside consensus.

For instance, here are some of my greatest hits:

Tyrese Haliburton was ranked No. 1 overall by my methods in 2020, but selected No. 12.

In the 2021 draft, Franz Wagner (selected No. 8), Alperen Şengün (No. 16), and Herbert Jones (No. 35) were each in my top five, and now are top-40 NBA players in impact.

And while you might not think of Tari Eason as a huge success story, he was No. 2 on my Big Board in 2022. Houston got a steal at No. 17, and now he’s the NBA’s 18th-most impactful player per minute, according to xRAPM.

With that background, here are my top 30 prospects for the 2025 NBA draft, with the ranking based on advanced stats and film study.