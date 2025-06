High-lottery prospects Dylan Harper, VJ Edgecombe, and Kon Knueppel. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)



Here’s our first mock draft in five weeks, with new insights and intel.

Stay tuned for more coverage and analysis in the final week-plus before the 2025 NBA draft.

Now, here are my predictions for what the 30 teams will do β€” plus my breakdowns of what they should do, including several big trades that make sense.