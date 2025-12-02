AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson (David Becker/Lance King/Ryan Hunt/Getty Images)



About eight games into the NCAA season, we have enough film and data to take a deeper dive on some top prospects.

While Darryn Peterson is currently ranked No. 1 on most draft boards, he’s played only two college games, so we’ll evaluate him at a later date.

Let’s look at three players ranked just below Peterson: a trio of elite forwards who have a lot of NBA upside and project as high lottery picks.