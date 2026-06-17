Keaton Wagler (right) drives on Kingston Flemings (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



If you believe the analysts, the 2026 NBA draft is a strong one.

There is little doubt, for instance, that this year’s top 3 picks would’ve supplanted the entire top 3 in the 2024 draft.

But it doesn’t stop there: The entire first round grades out stronger than usual — the statistical evidence backs that up.

That said, this class really shines on just one end of the floor. And even there, the numbers might be overselling it.

Let’s see what the draft model says — and a reason or two it might be overrating this class.