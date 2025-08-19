About a month ago, Nate Silver published his “Future of the Franchise” rankings — his annual feature covering all 30 teams and how they rank in NBA championship equity over the next decade.

This year, Nate asked me to provide my rankings, and to write up 15 teams.

So today we’re presenting Part 1 of my rankings below, with Part 2 coming soon. And I’ve written up the other 15 teams as well.

Nate provided the full background at his Substack — Silver Bulletin — but here’s his short version:

The sole criterion for these rankings is a team’s expected number of championships over the next 10 NBA seasons (2025-26 through 2034-35). We hope these rankings are well-informed and analytically-minded, but ultimately they’re subjective opinions. The voters are me, Silver Bulletin Assistant Sports Analyst Joseph George, and Jeremias Engelmann, the developer of Real Plus-Minus and a former analyst for the Mavericks and Suns, who writes at the newsletter 5x5.

My rankings: