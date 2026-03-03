Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images/Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)



I’ve done deep dives on nine of the top NBA prospects, from Darryn Peterson to Kingston Flemings.

Let’s take a closer look at two of the most exciting draft prospects: Keaton Wagler and Mikel Brown Jr., who are battling for a mid-lottery spot this June.

Here are my evaluations of these two guards, using stats and video:

Keaton Wagler

Illinois

Freshman

Shooting guard

6’6” | 185 lbs

Age on draft night: 19.4 years

What works for Wagler

Five weeks ago, I covered the incredible quality at the top of this draft class:

The five freshman who made the list had a Box Plus-Minus (BPM) of 12 or better. Keaton Wagler didn’t make it then — but he would now. That’s how strongly he’s progressed this season as a draft prospect.

Wagler’s BPM has seen significant improvement, all the way up to 13. As a reference point, that puts Wagler ahead of AJ Dybantsa in BPM, although not on most draft boards.