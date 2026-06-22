Darius Acuff Jr., Mikel Brown Jr., and Bennett Stirtz match what a lot of teams need in this week’s NBA draft. (Soobum Im/Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)



Most NBA teams have very specific needs, given their current depth chart, long-term contracts and future title aspirations.

Let’s look at the players who (a) should be available and (b) best fit the needs of every team in the first round of this week’s NBA draft. That includes a Plan B and even Plan C for many teams.

For my Final NBA Draft Big Board, in which I rank the top 30 prospects according to stats and film work, click here.