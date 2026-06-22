NBA Draft Best Fits: Who Your Team *Should* Take Tuesday — and Plan B if He's Gone
Best Player Available? Best Fit? Here's how I'd play the first round, team by team
Most NBA teams have very specific needs, given their current depth chart, long-term contracts and future title aspirations.
Let’s look at the players who (a) should be available and (b) best fit the needs of every team in the first round of this week’s NBA draft. That includes a Plan B and even Plan C for many teams.
For my Final NBA Draft Big Board, in which I rank the top 30 prospects according to stats and film work, click here.