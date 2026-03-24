NBA Draft Board: How I Rank the Top 10 Players — Based on Stats and VideoLots of talent in the mid-lottery, especially at point guardJeremias EngelmannMar 24, 2026∙ Paid853ShareDarius Acuff Jr., Caleb Wilson, and Kingston Flemings (Soobum Im/Grant Halverson/Ed Zurga/Getty Images)This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNextA guest post byJeremias EngelmannBasketball analyst. Creator of ESPN's Real Plus-Minus. Formerly with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas MavericksSubscribe to Jeremias