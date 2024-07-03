The defections of Paul George, Klay Thompson, and Isaiah Hartenstein play a big part in our winners and losers lists. (Dylan Buell/Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images/Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

We asked 11 leading NBA voices on Substack:

Your NBA winners and losers — or observations — from free agency?

After an opening hour of free agency during which nothing moved and so many of us clamored for the days of 30 deals getting uncorked in the first 30 minutes, I'd say fans of change did eventually win. Paul George, Klay Thompson, Chris Paul, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Isaiah Hartenstein all switched teams. That's a pretty significant amount of movement.

But let's be real: The Aprons have won. The league's lawyers who conceived the first and second luxury tax aprons have dominated this offseason and will presumably continue to do so now that the NBA's richest owners can no longer just say they'll pay as much luxury tax as they want and deal with it later. The team-building restrictions attached to The Aprons have changed everything.

It's hard to consider anyone but the Thunder the winner of free agency — or at least of the talent-acquisition phase of the offseason. Before the draft, they added Alex Caruso via trade. In the draft, they snagged Nikola Topić, who was tracking to be a high lottery pick before his injury and instead slipped to them at No. 12, Michael Porter Jr.-style. (They also drafted Dillon Jones and Ajay Mitchell, but Topić is the prize.) And then they added Isaiah Hartenstein with their cap room on a frontloaded, team-friendly deal.

They were already one of the league's five best defenses, and that unit now got even better. Caruso gave them another shooter. Hartenstein addresses their rebounding issues without detracting from their core style of play. And now they have the ability to shapeshift into big and small lineups in a way they didn't last year. It's early, but I think they have to be the favorite to come out of the West.

The star of 2024 NBA free agency is certainly the Second Apron, whether it's a legitimate reason expensive teams are cutting salary or whether it's a convenient excuse. Legit or not, it's changing the list of contenders before our eyes, whether it's downgrading the Nuggets and Clippers or boosting the Sixers.

The “winner” of NBA free agency thus far is the CBA. The tax, the aprons, and fear of hard caps have ruled the opening days of the offseason. The Warriors and Clippers aren’t what we once knew them to be. The Celtics, Suns, Timberwolves and Bucks are re-signing their own players and adding veterans for the minimum.

The system (along with looming fines and penalties for tampering) took some of the fun out of free agency. But it forced teams to get really creative. Simply throwing money at a problem to fix it is no longer a thing in today’s NBA.

The 76ers are the obvious winners of free agency – adding Paul George, locking up Tyrese Maxey, retaining Kelly Oubre Jr. – but the Thunder and Magic deserve props for addressing their biggest needs and bringing back vital role players.

Is Isaiah Hartenstein a $30 million per year-level center? Maybe not. Should Kentavious Caldwell-Pope be making $22 million per year? Debatable. Do I care that either of these guys got a little overpaid? Not at all! I love both of these signings; if your roster has a hole, don't overthink — go sign a guy who fills that hole. OKC and Orlando did that and immediately became better teams. OKC, especially, is loaded up.

Winners: Stingy owners

The CBA did its job. Yesteryear’s superteams largely balked at the roster constraints and luxury tax payments required to keep pricey cores together, and the teambuilding restrictions will further limit the additions that new challengers, like Philadelphia and New York, can make.

Maybe this isn’t a bad thing? In an ideal world, the CBA would spread more talent throughout the league. In the real world, though, it is a handy excuse for billionaires to cheap out.

Losers: Los Angeles Lakers

I thought about saying “the fans” here as a nod to the encumbrances of the aprons, but the Lakers have struck out on every major free-agent target so far (and their top coach target, too). They will likely run it back in a West that saw top contenders improve. At least those bullies in Denver got worse!

Winners: NBA team owners

For decades we’ve been enjoying a league with a soft salary cap. If you want to pay, knock yourself out. Not anymore.

We are now in a league with a effective hard salary cap, even if it’s not in the salary cap line, but in the second apron. At least that’s how franchises are operating, and we’ve already seen a couple of big-spending teams like Warriors or Clippers making hard decisions because of these rules.

Who benefits from this? Maybe the fans, with a superior competitive balance. But surely the owners, having now a good excuse to cut salaries and control their salary sheets.

Losers: Denver Nuggets

If you’ll forgive the cross-sport metaphor, I like when teams go for it. I don’t like when they punt on 4th and 2. Though you can quibble with that yardage in the ultra-competitive West (especially given how OKC is definitively going for it), that’s what we seem to be observing in Denver. Two straight offseasons, two key departures — first Bruce Brown, now Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — with no one of note coming back in. And no, pulling Russell Westbrook out of the burning wreckage of the Clippers is not my idea of going for it.

I could be wrong, of course; it’s just frustrating to watch such a well-built team around the best player in the world start looking this … complacent. As if this St. Louis native needed one more reason to resent the Kroenkes.

Not really a winner/loser thing, but it sure feels like the NBA’s role player wage gap is widening. Case in point, Isaiah Hartenstein (who is an elite role player by definition) is getting $29 million per year from the Thunder, while Gary Harris (whom I consider to be an above-average role player) is getting "just" $7.5 million per year — and fewer years to boot. And I don’t think the gap between the players is worth $21.5 million per year when put in similar situations (though Hartenstein is definitely ahead).

That gap will likely continue to widen as teams adjust to the new CBA rules and the cap rises, but it doesn't bode well for the laymen of the NBA.

My winners: The pillagers of lopsided trades

The Thunder and Magic are winning free agency because they already had two foundational pieces on rookie contracts, provided by fruits they're still reaping from their previous trades.

… and Bilal Coulibaly, for getting a real center to play with.

My losers: (Most of) the old guard

Six of the last eight finals teams — namely, the Heat, Nuggets, Warriors, Suns, Bucks, and Lakers — are seeing younger teams with more cap flexibility improve as they get worse or, at best, stay the same.

... and Larry Nance Jr., for getting traded out of an ideal situation.

The most interesting "winning" teams, to me, don't involve the ones that have added the biggest names. In fact, the TV screamers have barely mentioned the players I'm focused on, if they have at all.

And yet several of them are likely to play key roles for their new teams. In addition to teams re-signing their own free agents, some key adds were KCP to the Magic, Nicolas Batum and Derrick Jones Jr. to the Clips, Delon Wright to the Bucks, Andre Drummond to the Sixers, and Naji Marshall to the Mavs.

I look forward most to observing the role that Isaiah Hartenstein is likely to play for OKC, not only shoring up the Thunder where he is most needed with his defense, rebounding, passing, screening and more, but also how he will free Holmgren to play his most natural position without having to worry about trying to defend behemoths.

When I add re-signing Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins and trading Josh Giddey for top defender/shooter Alex Caruso, I'm naming Sam Presti the biggest winner for his continued team-building brilliance.

