Vegas Reshuffled the 2026 Top 4 Rookies — and My Entire NBA Big Board
What we learned from Las Vegas Summer League, and how it changes my projections for this NBA draft class
LAS VEGAS — Let’s rank my top 30 NBA prospects after watching them up close at NBA summer league.
This is essentially my updated Big Board, based on career projections for each player. This format is inspired partly by a Nik Oza column last year updating his priors after summer league.
As a reference point, here’s my final pre-draft Big Board along with more complete breakdowns of every top prospect.
And here are my new rankings after NBA summer league: