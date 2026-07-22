Caleb Wilson, Cameron Boozer, and AJ Dybantsa. (Allen Berezovsky/Ethan Miller/Ethan Miller/Getty Images)



LAS VEGAS — Let’s rank my top 30 NBA prospects after watching them up close at NBA summer league.

This is essentially my updated Big Board, based on career projections for each player. This format is inspired partly by a Nik Oza column last year updating his priors after summer league.

As a reference point, here’s my final pre-draft Big Board along with more complete breakdowns of every top prospect.

And here are my new rankings after NBA summer league: