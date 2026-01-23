Jalen Brunson (Elsa/Getty Images)



The New York Knicks looked like true contenders for the first two months of the season.

In their last 10 games, though, the Knicks have the worst record of any likely playoff team, with 3 wins and 7 losses. Overall, New York is 8-11 since their NBA Cup crown, despite a 120-66 thumping of Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Does this change the outlook for the Knicks’ NBA title chances?

Let’s look at all the factors that have gone into this recent downturn, and what it means for the Knicks and their championship chase.