Tyler Tanner, Aday Mara, Yaxel Lendeborg, and Allen Graves. (Carly Mackler/Brett Wilhelm/Jamie Squire/Getty Images/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

We released the results of my 2026 NBA draft model earlier this week, and you can find those here.

While the model has some of the usual suspects near the top, it also ranks several prospects significantly higher than you’ll find on most NBA draft boards.

Does this mean the model is overrating certain stats? Does it have blind spots for particular deficiencies?

Or are the NBA scouts and GMs still caught up in biases, such as a prospect’s ranking in high school?

Let’s check the tape for answers on six names that deserve a much closer look.