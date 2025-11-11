Nico Harrison and Mark Cuban in happier days. (Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)



In 18 months, the Dallas Mavericks turned an NBA Finals team into a disaster.

Now they are trying to right the ship. That began on Tuesday, with the firing of general manager Nico Harrison, the man who traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers for peanuts.

But it took more than Nico to create this catastrophe.

Here are some key mistakes made in Dallas over the years, and the lessons we can take from this unfolding situation — including the irony of Harrison and the new owners sabotaging themselves by pushing Mark Cuban aside.

Disclosure: I worked for the Mavs from 2019 to 2022, in the analytics department.

Here are my three key takeaways: