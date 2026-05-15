NBA Draft: Predicting 3 Massive Trades That Shake Up the Lottery
Here’s why I think 5 of the top 6 picks could change hands
A number of NBA teams find themselves in an awkward situation after Sunday’s draft lottery — they have a potential mismatch between what they want and who will be available.
As a result, we might see an unusual flurry of draft-day trades at the top of the lottery, with teams moving up — and down.
Here’s how I think things could play out, with three big trades right at the top of the draft: