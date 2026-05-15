Darius Acuff Jr. , Darryn Peterson, and AJ Dybantsa. (Soobum Im/Mitchell Layton/John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

A number of NBA teams find themselves in an awkward situation after Sunday’s draft lottery — they have a potential mismatch between what they want and who will be available.

As a result, we might see an unusual flurry of draft-day trades at the top of the lottery, with teams moving up — and down.

Here’s how I think things could play out, with three big trades right at the top of the draft: