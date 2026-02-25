Victor Wembanyama (center), Amen Thompson, and Cade Cunningham are just three of the young players holding the keys to the NBA’s future. (Tim Warner/G Fiume/Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)



Last week, Nate Silver published his “Future of the Franchise” rankings — his semiannual feature covering all 30 teams and how they rank in NBA championship equity over the next decade.

Nate asked me to provide my rankings once again, and to write up about a dozen teams.

So today we’re presenting my rankings below. And I’ve written up the other 18 teams as well.

Nate provided the full background at his Substack — Silver Bulletin — but here’s his short version from a previous edition:

The sole criterion for these rankings is a team’s expected number of championships over the next 10 NBA seasons (2025-26 through 2034-35). We hope these rankings are well-informed and analytically-minded, but ultimately they’re subjective opinions. The voters are me, Silver Bulletin Assistant Sports Analyst Joseph George, and Jeremias Engelmann, the developer of Real Plus-Minus and a former analyst for the Mavericks and Suns, who writes at the newsletter 5x5.

My rankings: