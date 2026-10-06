(Gregory Shamus/Ronald Cortes/Getty Images/Eric Thayer/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Last week, Nate Silver published his “NBA Future of the Franchise” rankings — his semiannual feature at Silver Bulletin covering all 30 teams and how they rank in NBA championship equity over the next decade.

Nate asked me to provide my rankings once again, and to write up half the teams.

So today we’re presenting my rankings below.

Three important notes before we begin:

1. All 30 NBA teams are ranked below.

2. We are also providing my written analysis for 15 teams below:

Atlanta Hawks, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.

3. For the 15 other teams, while you can find my rankings below, my paywalled analysis can be found at Nate Silver’s site by clicking here:

Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Philadelphia 76ers, and Toronto Raptors.