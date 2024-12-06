Sterling “Scoot” Henderson (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)



A little more than one year ago, Scoot Henderson was considered to be worthy of the No. 1 overall pick — if not for the presence of a French giant named Victor Wembanyama.

But to be blunt, Henderson has looked so historically awful in his brief NBA career — 78 games and counting — that we can no longer assume he’ll become an above-average NBA player, or even an average one. That’s true even when factoring in the potential for large strides due to age-related improvement.

In this piece, I’ll note first what Henderson has to build on, delve into his weaknesses, and then look at what to expect as he ages. Finally I’ll look at what Scoot and his team, the Portland Trail Blazers, need to do to overcome the difficult start to his career.