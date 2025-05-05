Giannis Antetokounmpo has won two MVP trophies and a Finals MVP. (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Damian Lillard's Achilles tear kind of made it official: The Milwaukee Bucks are not 1, not 2, but 3 levels removed from being a true contender.

And their chances of clawing their way back into the elite appear slim to none.

So the Bucks probably have to choose between two scenarios: treadmill or rebuild. And according to reports, the latter is looking more and more likely.

Let’s look at the blockbuster Giannis trades that could happen very soon.