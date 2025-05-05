Six Potential Trades for Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis is the rare superstar expected to be available in his prime. Here is what it would take to get him, and what the Bucks should demand.
Damian Lillard's Achilles tear kind of made it official: The Milwaukee Bucks are not 1, not 2, but 3 levels removed from being a true contender.
And their chances of clawing their way back into the elite appear slim to none.
So the Bucks probably have to choose between two scenarios: treadmill or rebuild. And according to reports, the latter is looking more and more likely.
Let’s look at the blockbuster Giannis trades that could happen very soon.