Jaylen Brown (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jaylen Brown is a divisive player: His supporters point to a Finals MVP trophy, deep playoff runs, and generally strong performance by the Celtics over the years.

On the other hand, his impact numbers are ugly, at least by the standard Brown is held up to, given his salary and status as a five-time All-Star.

But exactly which numbers are ugly, and why are they so bad?

As his name continues to circulate in trade talks and a debate roars on about how good Brown really is, let’s try to answer those questions.