Kevon Looney, Naz Reid, and Luke Kornet are among our eight top-value big men. (Nic Antaya/David Berding/Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)



Which NBA free agents represent the best value this year?

We're trying to answer that question using advanced metrics.

Here are eight names to target this summer, from stretch bigs to rim protectors to sleepers who star in their roles.

Part 2 of our list of the best-value free agents — coming soon — will focus on guards and wings.