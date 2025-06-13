Tre Johnson is a projected top-5 pick. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)



Almost every NBA draft has its busts — that includes top-5 picks, the lottery picks that teams put so much hope into.

Ace Bailey, a projected top-5 pick, has gotten by far the most attention this year for his “boom or bust” potential.

But I think there is another player — also a candidate to be one of the draft’s top five selections — who stands out even more for his potential to disappoint.

Enter Tre Johnson, and let me tell you why I think he'll struggle in the NBA.