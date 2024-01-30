Enjoy this guest column by Jacob Sutton, who publishes his NBA analysis 4-5 times a week at JSuttHoops.

A year ago, the Kings were the NBA’s feel-good story. Can they make a move before the trade deadline to keep the Beam Train going? (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)



Let’s go back nine years to explain the quandary of the Sacramento Kings, and why they need to make a move before the trade deadline — and I have one particular guy on my mind who could help them out.